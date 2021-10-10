$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) will report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Shore Bancshares’ earnings. Shore Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Shore Bancshares.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 million. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 21.15%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Shore Bancshares by 762.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Shore Bancshares by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Shore Bancshares by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Shore Bancshares by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shore Bancshares stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.02. Shore Bancshares has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

