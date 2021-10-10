-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) will announce ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Imago BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.32). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Imago BioSciences will report full year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($1.38). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Imago BioSciences.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($8.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($7.80).

A number of analysts have recently commented on IMGO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of IMGO stock opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.78. Imago BioSciences has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $35.68.

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

