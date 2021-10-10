$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.39. Marvell Technology reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,125 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $64.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $67.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

