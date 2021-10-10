$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) to report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.58. Renasant reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.85 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 21.40%. Renasant’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RNST shares. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $26.16 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.17. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Renasant by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Renasant by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 17,371 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Renasant by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 441,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Renasant during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

