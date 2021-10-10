$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) will post $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Water Works’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the highest is $1.11 billion. American Water Works posted sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year sales of $3.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors lowered American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.83. The company had a trading volume of 442,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,696. American Water Works has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $189.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.603 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

