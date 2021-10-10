$1.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44. Rent-A-Center reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year earnings of $6.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Rent-A-Center’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis.

RCII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

RCII opened at $54.51 on Thursday. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $67.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,558 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,170,000 after acquiring an additional 79,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after acquiring an additional 43,241 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

