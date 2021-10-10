$1.95 EPS Expected for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to post $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.05. Flagstar Bancorp posted earnings per share of $3.88 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year earnings of $9.78 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.55 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FBC shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flagstar Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

FBC stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $54.06. 153,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,598. Flagstar Bancorp has a one year low of $28.93 and a one year high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 2.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,561 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,386 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,052,000 after buying an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 93,625 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 26,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $1,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

