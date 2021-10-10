100,000 Shares in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I alerts:

NYSE:AUS opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.92. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.