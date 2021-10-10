10,342 Shares in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRMK. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

BRMK opened at $10.02 on Friday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 8.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.31%.

BRMK has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

