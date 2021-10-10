1,055 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG opened at $294.30 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $218.28 and a 52 week high of $309.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.49.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.