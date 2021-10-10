12,345 Shares in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Purchased by 55I LLC

55I LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 13.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 20.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 21.4% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $13.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $344.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Hovde Group raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.21.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

