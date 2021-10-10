12,600 Shares in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.35. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 3.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.26%.

CXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.01.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

