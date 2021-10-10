$129.51 Million in Sales Expected for BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) will announce sales of $129.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for BRP Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $127.41 million and the highest is $133.84 million. BRP Group reported sales of $65.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 96.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full year sales of $539.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $521.58 million to $554.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $765.75 million, with estimates ranging from $644.11 million to $814.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BRP Group.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $119.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.87 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 8.31%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRP. Raymond James lifted their price objective on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Northcoast Research raised shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BRP Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ BRP traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.26. 153,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,540. BRP Group has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $40.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -128.48 and a beta of 1.74.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

