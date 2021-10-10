13,141 Shares in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Gamida Cell by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,100,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Gamida Cell by 7.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,131,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 82,896 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gamida Cell by 2.8% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 689,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,805 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in Gamida Cell during the second quarter valued at $3,391,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gamida Cell by 17.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 75,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ:GMDA opened at $3.78 on Friday. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average of $5.96. The firm has a market cap of $223.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.80.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell Ltd. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gamida Cell Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

