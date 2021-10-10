$132.36 Million in Sales Expected for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will report $132.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landec’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $134.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $130.71 million. Landec reported sales of $130.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full year sales of $546.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $543.81 million to $548.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $566.39 million, with estimates ranging from $563.37 million to $569.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Landec had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

LNDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ LNDC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.54. 52,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,542. The stock has a market cap of $281.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.05. Landec has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $12.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Landec by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Landec by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Landec by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Landec by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Landec by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,183,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,143,000 after purchasing an additional 92,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

