$148.04 Million in Sales Expected for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to report sales of $148.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $149.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $145.53 million. Cogent Communications reported sales of $142.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year sales of $592.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $588.56 million to $594.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $626.96 million, with estimates ranging from $614.94 million to $641.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cogent Communications.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCOI shares. TheStreet cut Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $177,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $141,388.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 33,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487,706.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,566 shares of company stock worth $1,402,568 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 71,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 23,906 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $7,284,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

CCOI stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.24. 90,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,542. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.18 and its 200 day moving average is $73.89. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 656.79 and a beta of 0.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 423.68%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cogent Communications (CCOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.