$165.87 Million in Sales Expected for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) will report sales of $165.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $165.30 million to $167.00 million. Cloudflare posted sales of $114.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full year sales of $632.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $630.99 million to $634.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $845.97 million, with estimates ranging from $800.90 million to $870.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%.

Several research firms recently commented on NET. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.08.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.32, for a total transaction of $5,412,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $2,375,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 713,130 shares of company stock valued at $84,736,624 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NET. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 434.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 94.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NET traded up $2.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.66. 2,996,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,853,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.35 and a beta of 0.03. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $139.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.84.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

