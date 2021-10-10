$175.00 Million in Sales Expected for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to announce sales of $175.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Photronics’ earnings. Photronics reported sales of $149.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year sales of $657.50 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $705.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Photronics.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. Photronics had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLAB. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $13.34 on Thursday. Photronics has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29.

In other news, CFO John P. Jordan sold 2,600 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $38,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,605.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 7,156 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $107,697.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,755.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,721 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Photronics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Photronics by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 13,363 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in Photronics by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 174,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 22,530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Photronics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,723,000 after buying an additional 73,538 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Photronics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 122,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Photronics (PLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.