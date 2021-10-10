18,209 Shares in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,209 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,430,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,649,000 after purchasing an additional 327,271 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 2.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,911,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 76,915 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at $14,820,000. Honeycomb Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at $9,570,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 70,949 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LTRPA opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $258.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.51. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 15.20%.

Liberty TripAdvisor Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

