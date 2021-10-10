$188.00 Million in Sales Expected for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) will report $188.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems reported sales of $136.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full-year sales of $758.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $757.60 million to $759.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $821.85 million, with estimates ranging from $819.30 million to $824.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allegro MicroSystems.
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%.
In other news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $1,757,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,049.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $4,065,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 626,370 shares of company stock valued at $18,488,983 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 95.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 18,315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 21.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,593,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,755,000 after purchasing an additional 449,406 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth $1,538,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 174.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ALGM traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $30.29. 177,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,619. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.79. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $36.85.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
