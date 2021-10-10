$190.07 Million in Sales Expected for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) will announce $190.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.10 million to $352.00 million. Norwegian Cruise Line posted sales of $6.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,815.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year sales of $961.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $600.80 million to $1.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.78) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCLH opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.72. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

