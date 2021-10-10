2,107 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Acquired by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 49,353.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,714,000 after buying an additional 8,305,659 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,109,151,000 after buying an additional 4,109,230 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,859,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,780,000 after buying an additional 1,368,046 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,175,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 10,826.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 994,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,400,000 after buying an additional 985,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $90.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $213,513.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,063 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,457. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PGR. Raymond James dropped their price objective on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. lowered their target price on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.21.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

