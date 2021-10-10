2,280 Shares in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.89.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $119.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $134.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

