$3.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to post sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.24 billion. Baxter International reported sales of $2.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year sales of $12.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.56 billion to $12.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.09 billion to $13.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Cowen raised shares of Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

NYSE BAX traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,641,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,872. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.56. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $88.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

