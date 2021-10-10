$324.34 Million in Sales Expected for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will report $324.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $322.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $325.20 million. Hancock Whitney reported sales of $318.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $328.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.18 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. Hancock Whitney’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 24.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 252,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,588,000 after acquiring an additional 49,596 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 20.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,650,000 after acquiring an additional 50,346 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth $1,611,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,086,000 after acquiring an additional 119,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $49.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.69. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $50.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -144.00%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

