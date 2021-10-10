$34.10 Million in Sales Expected for Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) will report $34.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rover Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.40 million to $35.80 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full year sales of $108.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $106.00 million to $109.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $192.76 million, with estimates ranging from $177.07 million to $202.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rover Group.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities began coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

NASDAQ:ROVR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.12. The company had a trading volume of 140,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,312. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.43. Rover Group has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $15.59.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rover Group stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 399,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.16% of Rover Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

