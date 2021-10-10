3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,335 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,651 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,166 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in 3D Systems by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 565,921 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 36,018 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in 3D Systems by 4,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,050 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DDD opened at $26.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -54.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16. 3D Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $116,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $125,116.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $337,240. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

