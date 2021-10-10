3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Cut to $193.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $213.00 to $193.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research cut 3M from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $196.54.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $176.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.74. 3M has a 52-week low of $156.13 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

