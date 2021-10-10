3M (NYSE:MMM) Receives $197.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $196.54.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of 3M from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of MMM opened at $176.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.74. 3M has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

In other 3M news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in 3M by 3.1% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

