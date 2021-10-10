436 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Acquired by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 436 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 11,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $662.91.

Shares of HUBS opened at $679.87 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $283.87 and a fifty-two week high of $736.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $673.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $580.53. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -365.52 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,980,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,567 shares of company stock valued at $21,130,215 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

