441,780 Shares in Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 441,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,316,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Scion Tech Growth I by 2.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 479,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,493,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $601,000.

Get Scion Tech Growth I alerts:

In related news, Chairman Andrea Pignataro acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $31,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ SCOA opened at $9.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.73. Scion Tech Growth I has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Scion Tech Growth I Profile

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA).

Receive News & Ratings for Scion Tech Growth I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scion Tech Growth I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.