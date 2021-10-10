45,070 Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,255,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,744,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,740 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,064,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,584,000 after buying an additional 1,558,409 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,677,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,357,000 after buying an additional 875,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,231,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,273,000 after buying an additional 790,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.78 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

In related news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KHC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.