4,551 Shares in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEC. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vectrus by 5,244.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 959,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after buying an additional 941,560 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 52.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 676,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,145,000 after purchasing an additional 232,670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 39.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after purchasing an additional 55,717 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 66.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 52,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,996,000 after purchasing an additional 49,265 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VEC. Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Vectrus stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.59 and its 200 day moving average is $49.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $589.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.48. Vectrus, Inc. has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $60.32.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $470.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.92 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 3.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

