460,000 Shares in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Acquired by AWM Investment Company Inc.

AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 460,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Bitfarms during the second quarter worth about $1,549,000. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ BITF opened at $5.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Bitfarms Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $7.47.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bitfarms Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF).

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.