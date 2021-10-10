4,899 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,899 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 714,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,286,000 after acquiring an additional 174,010 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 221,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,737,000 after acquiring an additional 58,675 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,087,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,399,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Wedbush started coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.32.

Shares of GM stock opened at $58.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.95. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

