$5.95 Million in Sales Expected for DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) will report sales of $5.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.10 million and the lowest is $5.80 million. DarioHealth posted sales of $2.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 191.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full-year sales of $23.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.40 million to $23.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $42.60 million, with estimates ranging from $35.17 million to $47.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DarioHealth.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 million. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 377.14% and a negative return on equity of 66.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DRIO shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut shares of DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Aegis lowered their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.35.

Shares of NASDAQ DRIO traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.77. 56,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.71. DarioHealth has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $31.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in DarioHealth by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DarioHealth by 219.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DarioHealth by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of DarioHealth by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

