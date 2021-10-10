$55.40 Million in Sales Expected for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to report $55.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp reported sales of $52.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $221.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $220.50 million to $222.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $207.85 million, with estimates ranging from $207.00 million to $208.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Community Trust Bancorp.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 34.23%. The firm had revenue of $55.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI opened at $43.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $47.53. The company has a market cap of $777.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

In other news, Director M Lynn Parrish acquired 3,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $124,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,080. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 185,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 23.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 43.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,506 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 99.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $742,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.