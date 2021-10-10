55I LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC)

55I LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $391,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1,354.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 59,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after buying an additional 55,513 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BBMC opened at $89.28 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $64.06 and a 52 week high of $92.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.68 and a 200-day moving average of $88.71.

