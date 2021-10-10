$610,000.00 in Sales Expected for Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) will report sales of $610,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $800,000.00 and the lowest is $410,000.00. Dyadic International reported sales of $420,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full-year sales of $2.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 million to $3.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.67 million, with estimates ranging from $3.30 million to $14.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dyadic International.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 536.88%.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYAI traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.13. 57,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,404. Dyadic International has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $8.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50.

In related news, major shareholder Francisco Trust Under Agreemen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103,965.00, for a total transaction of $2,599,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 26.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DYAI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $964,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dyadic International during the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 363.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 61,977 shares during the period. 14.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

