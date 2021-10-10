$611.65 Million in Sales Expected for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) will report $611.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MYR Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $602.80 million and the highest is $620.50 million. MYR Group posted sales of $607.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $649.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.05 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 17.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 36.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYRG stock opened at $104.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.11. MYR Group has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $110.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

