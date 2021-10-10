61,350 Shares in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Bought by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 0.10% of Humanigen as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HGEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Humanigen by 283.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,566 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Humanigen in the first quarter worth $19,100,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Humanigen by 1,171.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after buying an additional 653,367 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Humanigen by 22.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,244,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,013,000 after buying an additional 415,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Humanigen by 107.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,247,000 after buying an additional 394,927 shares during the last quarter. 43.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Humanigen news, insider Dale Chappell sold 132,764 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $2,275,574.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 272,864 shares of company stock worth $4,666,472 in the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HGEN opened at $6.41 on Friday. Humanigen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of -1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.96 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humanigen, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

HGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Humanigen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Humanigen from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Humanigen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

