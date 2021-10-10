$670.75 Million in Sales Expected for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will post sales of $670.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $671.10 million and the lowest is $670.40 million. Americold Realty Trust posted sales of $497.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%.

COLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James cut Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

COLD stock opened at $28.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.19, a P/E/G ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLD. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

