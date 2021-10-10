76,941 Shares in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 76,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.08% of Abeona Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 70.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 657.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 17,197 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

ABEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.65.

ABEO opened at $0.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45. The company has a market cap of $95.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.43. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $3.79.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Equities analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Edward Carr sold 29,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $30,578.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $49,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,741 shares of company stock worth $130,794 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.