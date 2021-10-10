$8.85 Million in Sales Expected for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) will report sales of $8.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.99 million. Sutro Biopharma reported sales of $17.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year sales of $62.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.71 million to $84.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $38.44 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $66.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $28.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 114.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%.

STRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

In related news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $72,729.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 1.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 219,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 14.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 336,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after buying an additional 43,257 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 133,577.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 25.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STRO traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $18.60. 113,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,547. The company has a quick ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average of $19.44. Sutro Biopharma has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $28.30.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

