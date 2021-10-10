$87.56 Million in Sales Expected for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to announce sales of $87.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $85.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $89.40 million. OceanFirst Financial posted sales of $84.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year sales of $359.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $357.62 million to $361.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $375.07 million, with estimates ranging from $363.96 million to $389.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $85.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.18 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OCFC. Stephens raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $22.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $38,140.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 139.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 124,338 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 85,161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 15,329 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,229 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,884,000 after acquiring an additional 221,864 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 10.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 75,582 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

