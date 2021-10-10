89,000 Shares in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Maxar Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 371,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,847,000 after acquiring an additional 33,731 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,003,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,069,000 after acquiring an additional 226,932 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 141,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 40,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.73. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,838.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.95 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.07%.

MAXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.27.

In other Maxar Technologies news, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.89 per share, with a total value of $51,799.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

