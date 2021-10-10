8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Achieves Market Cap of $942,753.07

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded up 30.5% against the US dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $942,753.07 and $502,717.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000183 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001058 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000746 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

