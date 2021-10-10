9258 Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

9258 Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,861 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $38.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $42.68.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 68.46%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.