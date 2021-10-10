9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 31.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 27.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,800,000 after acquiring an additional 30,632 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 13.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 67.8% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,465,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 11.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WIX shares. Barclays downgraded Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.45.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $184.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.69 and a beta of 1.35. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $171.37 and a 52 week high of $362.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $316.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.48 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

