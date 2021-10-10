9258 Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

9258 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tri-Continental in the first quarter worth approximately $5,648,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Tri-Continental by 79.7% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 222,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,577,000 after buying an additional 98,570 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tri-Continental in the first quarter worth approximately $1,312,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tri-Continental by 6.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after buying an additional 19,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Tri-Continental in the second quarter worth approximately $565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TY opened at $33.98 on Friday. Tri-Continental Co. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $35.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average of $33.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.2986 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

About Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

